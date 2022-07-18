Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.74

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$10.74 and last traded at C$10.85, with a volume of 30628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.81.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.46.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,081.00.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

