Chia Network Price Reaches $85.93 on Major Exchanges (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia Network has a market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00503866 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00020701 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001906 BTC.
About Chia Network
Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project.
