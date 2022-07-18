Chia Network Price Reaches $85.93 on Major Exchanges (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia Network has a market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00503866 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00020701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001906 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project.

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

