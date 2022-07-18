China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Update

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,500 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Conch Venture Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CCVTF remained flat at 4.72 on Monday. China Conch Venture has a 52-week low of 4.72 and a 52-week high of 4.72.

About China Conch Venture

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy conservation and environmental protection in China, the rest of Asia, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Project, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, and Investments segments.

