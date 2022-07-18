China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Citigroup lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
China Petroleum & Chemical Price Performance
SNP stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.76. 176,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 86.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP)
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.