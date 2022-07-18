China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Citigroup lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

SNP stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.76. 176,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03.

China Petroleum & Chemical ( NYSE:SNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $121.52 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 86.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

