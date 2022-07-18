Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 1.4% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,925.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,912.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $45.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,345.38. 2,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,052. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,308.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,441.82. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

