Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPRQF. TD Securities raised Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRQF opened at $10.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

