Chonk (CHONK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $297.00

Chonk (CHONK) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Chonk has traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. Chonk has a market capitalization of $63,490.26 and $297.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk coin can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00007516 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,656.05 or 0.99983053 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com. Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance.

Chonk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

