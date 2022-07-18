Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 45,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 421,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp VII

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVII. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,640,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,484 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 448,066 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 303,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Churchill Capital Corp VII Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CVII traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.77. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,666. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

