Cigna (NYSE:CI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $271.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $330.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.68.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $274.11 on Thursday. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $282.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,038 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,583. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

