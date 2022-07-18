Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 3.6% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 32,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 246.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 70,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 50,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.06. The company had a trading volume of 216,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,191,613. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

