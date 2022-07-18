Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Computacenter (LON:CCC)

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 3,080 ($36.63) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,380 ($40.20) to GBX 2,900 ($34.49) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,850 ($33.90) to GBX 2,800 ($33.30) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,600 ($42.82) to GBX 3,250 ($38.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th.

CCC opened at GBX 2,400 ($28.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 1,490.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50. Computacenter has a 1-year low of GBX 2,250 ($26.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,098 ($36.85). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,425.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,640.04.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

