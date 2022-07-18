Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,340,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 14,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTXR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.90. 199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,128. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.