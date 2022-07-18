Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2022

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXRGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,340,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 14,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTXR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.90. 199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,128. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.