Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,340,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 14,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CTXR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.90. 199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,128. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.
Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Citius Pharmaceuticals
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.
