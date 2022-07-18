Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Short Interest Update

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the June 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 18.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CLAR. StockNews.com raised Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

Clarus Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Clarus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,195,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,879,000 after buying an additional 162,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clarus by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Clarus by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 678,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 148,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Clarus stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.38. 3,767,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $721.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $113.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Clarus will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

