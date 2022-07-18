Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.72 and last traded at $19.85. Approximately 68,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 676,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Clarus Stock Down 6.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $757.51 million, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Clarus had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $113.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarus

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at $38,416,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,195,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,879,000 after acquiring an additional 162,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 35,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 678,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 148,816 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

