CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001863 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $301.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000592 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010978 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,868,868 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

