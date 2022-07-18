Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKEGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 15th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has a payout ratio of 2.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 2.6 %

COKE stock opened at $501.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $552.26 and its 200 day moving average is $534.29. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12-month low of $378.15 and a 12-month high of $656.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Consolidated

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Dividend History for Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

