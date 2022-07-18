Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Short Interest Update

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the June 15th total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Code Chain New Continent Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CCNC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,893. Code Chain New Continent has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82.
Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Code Chain New Continent
About Code Chain New Continent
Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Code Chain New Continent (CCNC)
