Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) PT Lowered to C$112.50 at Scotiabank

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank to C$112.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.21.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Cogeco Communications stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $92.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.77.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

