Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,279 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,203 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.02. 393,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,417,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $185.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

