Comparing Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) & Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC – Get Rating) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.9% of Alight shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.1% of Emtec shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Alight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emtec and Alight’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emtec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alight $2.92 billion 1.36 -$60.00 million ($33.75) -0.21

Analyst Recommendations

Emtec has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alight.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Emtec and Alight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emtec 0 0 0 0 N/A Alight 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alight has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 93.03%. Given Alight’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alight is more favorable than Emtec.

Profitability

This table compares Emtec and Alight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emtec N/A N/A N/A Alight -1.69% 6.33% 2.70%

Volatility and Risk

Emtec has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alight beats Emtec on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emtec

Emtec, Inc. provides industry-specific transformative digital solutions in the United States, Canada, and India. The company offers advisory services in the areas of profitability and cost management, project management, and organizational change management, as well as cloud technologies preparation services. It also provides customer relationship management, enterprise resource planning, enterprise performance management, and human capital management applications, as well as collaboration, application development and testing, mobile design and development, and application managed solutions; and infrastructure and analytics solutions. The company primarily serves federal, state, and local governments as well as customers in the consumer goods, energy/utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, technology, and education markets. Emtec, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

About Alight

Alight, Inc. operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. It offers employer solutions comprising integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial health, employee wellbeing, and payroll; and professional services, including cloud deployment and consulting offerings that provides human capital and financial platforms, as well as cloud advisory and deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms, such as Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle, and Cornerstone OnDemand. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

