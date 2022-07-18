Comparing Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI) & Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI – Get Rating) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Union Dental has a beta of 4.72, suggesting that its share price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharecare has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of Sharecare shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Dental 0 0 0 0 N/A Sharecare 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sharecare has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 327.35%. Given Sharecare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sharecare is more favorable than Union Dental.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Union Dental and Sharecare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Dental N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sharecare $412.82 million 1.32 -$85.00 million ($8.99) -0.17

Union Dental has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sharecare.

Profitability

This table compares Union Dental and Sharecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Dental N/A N/A N/A Sharecare -21.72% -22.95% -14.73%

About Union Dental

Union Dental Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides detal services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice. The company is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being. It also operates RealAge, a platform for health assessment to assess behaviors and existing conditions of its members and provide metric for their physical health. In addition, the company provides secure, automated release of information, audit, and business consulting services to streamline the medical records process for medical facilities. It sells its solutions through direct sales organization and partner relationships. Sharecare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

