Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider Sells $12,724.00 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $12,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CPSI stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 50,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,056,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

