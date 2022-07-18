Conceal (CCX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

Conceal (CCX) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $759.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conceal has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,416.96 or 1.00046746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00042966 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00215426 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00257443 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00114211 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00055268 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005709 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,433,547 coins and its circulating supply is 12,717,446 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.