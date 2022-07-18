Condire Management LP Makes New $3.88 Million Investment in VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 687,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000. VanEck Russia ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Condire Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Condire Management LP owned about 0.72% of VanEck Russia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Russia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Russia ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Russia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Russia ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Russia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

VanEck Russia ETF Stock Performance

RSX remained flat at $5.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96. VanEck Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $33.39.

VanEck Russia ETF Profile

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

