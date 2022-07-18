Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $24.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a PE ratio of -12.32. Confluent has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $94.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $2,004,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,929,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,091,907.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $384,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,929,583 shares in the company, valued at $233,091,907.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 182,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,012 and have sold 26,547 shares valued at $485,245. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.