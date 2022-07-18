Conflux Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,875.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.71 or 0.06713847 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00024566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.86 or 0.00259919 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00100965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.02 or 0.00662916 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.56 or 0.00528270 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005929 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.