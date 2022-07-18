Conning Inc. Buys 9,559 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,132 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $43,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Target by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Target by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 418 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Target by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 11,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE TGT traded up $3.91 on Monday, hitting $150.58. 55,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,132,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.