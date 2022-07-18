Conning Inc. Has $6.95 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,403,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,698,604,000 after buying an additional 191,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,262,000 after buying an additional 97,763 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,146,000 after buying an additional 248,752 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,934,000 after buying an additional 47,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Performance

In related news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,209. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.66. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.