Conning Inc. Has $71.92 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.48 on Monday, reaching $389.61. The stock had a trading volume of 163,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471,844. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $392.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

