Conning Inc. Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,796,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $88.75. 68,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,266,522. The stock has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.36.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.74.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.