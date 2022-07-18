Conning Inc. Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,985 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $46,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 227,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,191,613. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

