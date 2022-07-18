Conning Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares MBS ETF worth $39,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.76. 5,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,155. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.99. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $108.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

