Conning Inc. Purchases 3,187 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Conning Inc. grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 12.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in Intuit by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $396.38. The stock had a trading volume of 20,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,469. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.99.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.