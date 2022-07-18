Conning Inc. Sells 14,708 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,708 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,133. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.50.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.