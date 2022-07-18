Conning Inc. Sells 149,375 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,375 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $44,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $91.64. The stock had a trading volume of 49,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

