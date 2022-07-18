Conning Inc. Sells 4,646 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $33,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,049 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,933. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Barclays lowered shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

