Conning Inc. Takes $15.85 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,850,000. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

TLT stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.60. The stock had a trading volume of 381,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,637,572. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.00. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

