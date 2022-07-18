ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 24,422 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 0.9% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,843 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Societe Generale lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $82.89 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

