ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Increased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,892 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.5% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after buying an additional 766,425 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,193,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $447,081,000 after buying an additional 239,270 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,237,972 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $378,078,000 after buying an additional 198,626 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $84.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.39. The company has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

