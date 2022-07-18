Constellation Brands (STZ) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ):

7/13/2022 – Constellation Brands is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $272.00 to $281.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $295.00 to $292.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $248.00 to $240.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Constellation Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $283.00 to $272.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $294.00 to $298.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $248.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $285.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2022 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/9/2022 – Constellation Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/8/2022 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.39. 35,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,983. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.51. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,724,000 after purchasing an additional 140,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after purchasing an additional 392,964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after purchasing an additional 943,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

