Constellation (DAG) Hits Market Capitalization of $100.69 Million

Constellation (DAG) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Constellation has a total market cap of $100.69 million and $549,193.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,201.27 or 0.99960051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Constellation

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

