Convex Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $25.08 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for about $7.46 or 0.00033304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a market cap of $482.61 million and approximately $25.08 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 851.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $999.73 or 0.04461786 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002198 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00020686 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001773 BTC.
Convex Finance Profile
Convex Finance’s total supply is 91,980,788 coins and its circulating supply is 64,673,029 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
Convex Finance Coin Trading
