Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up to $1.56

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 1.56, but opened at 1.67. Core Scientific shares last traded at 1.79, with a volume of 32,242 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley cut their target price on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 7.37.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific Stock Up 14.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The business had revenue of 192.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 164.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.07, for a total transaction of 1,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,393,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 102,517,341.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,373,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,541,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,700,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,456,000.

About Core Scientific

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.