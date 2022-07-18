CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $175.00

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.08), with a volume of 384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186.50 ($2.22).

CPPGroup Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 205.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 269.33. The company has a market cap of £15.48 million and a P/E ratio of 17,500.00.

About CPPGroup

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. It offers a range of embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services, such as card protection; flight disruption and lost luggage; phone and gadgets insurance; livcare and mobile doctor services; OwlDetect, identity protection, personal cyber insurance, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

