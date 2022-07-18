Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Reaches $17.31 on Top Exchanges

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for about $17.31 or 0.00078679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $10.67 million and $8.18 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,005.67 or 1.00006597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

CREAM is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance.

Cream Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

