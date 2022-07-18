Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,600 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.03) price objective on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.41) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,876 ($22.31) price target on GSK in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($20.81) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($24.98) price objective on GSK in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,783.92 ($21.22).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,719.20 ($20.45) on Friday. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.70). The firm has a market cap of £87.41 billion and a PE ratio of 1,702.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,741.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,680.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. GSK’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,012.33).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

