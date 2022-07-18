Credit Suisse Group Trims Citigroup (NYSE:C) Target Price to $56.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

Shares of C traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.16. The stock had a trading volume of 409,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,414,625. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.23.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

