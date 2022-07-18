Credit Suisse Group Trims Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Target Price to C$1.75

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.15 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research upped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.96.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TWM opened at C$1.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60. The company has a market cap of C$437.51 million and a PE ratio of 4.92. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.72.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$658.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$464.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

