Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Crimson Wine Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWGL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,992. The firm has a market cap of $159.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 0.35. Crimson Wine Group has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 9.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.62 million for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 6.70%.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.