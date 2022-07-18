Critical Contrast: Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) vs. Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) and Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Archer Aviation and Boeing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$347.80 million N/A N/A Boeing $62.29 billion 1.43 -$4.20 billion ($8.27) -18.18

Archer Aviation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boeing.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Aviation N/A -79.37% -57.53% Boeing -8.00% N/A -4.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Archer Aviation and Boeing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Archer Aviation and Boeing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Aviation 0 1 3 0 2.75 Boeing 0 3 15 0 2.83

Archer Aviation presently has a consensus price target of $9.70, indicating a potential upside of 185.29%. Boeing has a consensus price target of $222.18, indicating a potential upside of 46.03%. Given Archer Aviation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than Boeing.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.1% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Boeing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Boeing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Archer Aviation has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boeing has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boeing beats Archer Aviation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc., an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. Archer Aviation Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment provides commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating leases, sales-type/finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

